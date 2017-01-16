Menu
Jurgen Klopp feels Liverpool were unlucky to draw one point at Manchester United

Manchester United sprayed a barrage of long balls into Liverpool's penalty area in the final 10 minutes.

By: Reuters | Published:January 16, 2017 3:31 pm
jurgen klopp, jose mourinho, manchester united vs liverpool, premier league, football news, sports news Jurgen Klopp felt that Manchester United were saved by the long ball tactics they employed in the final 10 minutes. (Source: AP)

Jurgen Klopp feels Liverpool were unlucky to come away with just a point from Sunday’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester United, the manager claiming the home side were saved by “long ball” tactics.

The visitors led courtesy a first-half penalty from James Milner and with United struggling to breakdown a resolute Liverpool defence, Jose Mourinho brought on Marouane Fellaini and opted for a more direct route to goal.

The change in tactics worked as United sprayed a barrage of long balls into Liverpool’s penalty area in the final 10 minutes and finally scored the equaliser late on as Zlatan Ibrahimovic pounced on a Antonio Valencia cross.

“We were the better side. They play long balls in a wild game. We played the better football and had the better plan,” Klopp told British media.

“In the end period of the game when United started playing long balls — (to) Fellaini and Ibrahimovic — after 80 minutes high intense football it is really hard,” Klopp added.

“Usually you can accept a draw at Manchester United but I think after the entire 98 minutes we could have deserved a win.”

The draw put Liverpool third in the league, seven points behind Chelsea after 21 games, while sixth-placed United lost ground in the battle for the Champions League qualifying spots.

United next travel to Stoke City for a league game on Saturday, while Liverpool make the trip to face fourth-tier side Plymouth Argyle in an FA Cup third round replay on Wednesday.

