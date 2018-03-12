Jose Mourinho unsure about Paul Pogba’s availability for Manchester United’s Champions League match against Sevilla

Jose Mourinho is awaiting information on whether Pogba can shake off the knock in time for the visit of the Spanish side. (Source: Reuters) Jose Mourinho is awaiting information on whether Pogba can shake off the knock in time for the visit of the Spanish side. (Source: Reuters)

Manchester United are uncertain about midfielder Paul Pogba’s availability for Tuesday’s Champions League last 16 clash with Sevilla, manager Jose Mourinho said after the Frenchman missed their 2-1 Premier League win over Liverpool at the weekend.

Pogba was ruled out after picking up an injury in the team’s final training session before the match and Mourinho is awaiting information on whether he can shake off the knock in time for the visit of the Spanish side.

“I don’t know,” Mourinho told British media when asked about Pogba’s availability for the second leg of their last 16 match.

“The injury? It was contact with a player in the last minute of the training session.

“If I finished the session one minute before it wouldn’t have happened,” the Portuguese manager added.

United’s record signing Pogba has been criticised for his performances this season and Mourinho benched the 24-year-old for their goalless draw at Sevilla in the first leg last month.

Pogba came on as a substitute early in that game after midfielder Ander Herrera pulled up injured.

Midfielder Marouane Fellaini returned to action against Liverpool to boost Mourinho’s midfield options against Sevilla. The Belgium international has been out since January after undergoing minor knee surgery.

“I want to praise every player but Marouane Fellaini had to go to knee surgery,” Mourinho said. Fellaini replaced goalscorer Marcus Rashford in the 70th minute.

“To return ahead of time, he did fantastic work to recover outside the club with the people who have his trust. He arrived to train a couple of days ago and made himself available.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App