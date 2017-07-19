Jose Mourinho plans to stay with Manchester United for 15 years

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho before the match. (Source: Reuters) Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho before the match. (Source: Reuters)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said on Tuesday that he is ready to stay at the Old Trafford side for the next 15 years. The Portuguese manager added that he wants to bring back the legacy that prevailed during Sir Alex Ferguson’s time.

In an interview to ESPN, Mouriinho said, “I am ready for this. I am ready for the next 15, I would say. Here? Yes, why not? I have to admit that it is very difficult because of the pressure around our jobs, everybody putting pressure on managers and things that people say — that we have to win, but in reality only one can win and every year it is getting more difficult.”

Talking about the legacy that Ferguson left behind, he said, “This club, for so many years, was Sir Alex. People got used to it; people understood the great consequences of that stability. After David [Moyes] and Mr [Louis] Van Gaal, I come to my second year and hopefully I can stay and give that stability that the club wants. I will try, but again, I will have to try to deserve that, but that’s what I try every day that I work.”

“I think Sir Alex’s career is unique. And I don’t think it is possible to emulate. Nobody is going to be in the same club for so many years, be in the same league for so many years. I think (Arsenal manager Arsene) Wenger will be the last with a similar story in terms of staying at a club for so many years.”

He further said that staying at a good club these days depends on the rate of success. “But I what I try to do in modern football nowadays is to try to deserve to stay in the club, because in this moment, it is about success. You have success, you stay in the club. You don’t have success, you don’t stay.”

