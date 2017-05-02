Jose Mourinho launches social media crack down on Manchester United players

Jose Mourinho has put restrictions on Manchester United players posting on social media 48 hours before a match. (Source: Reuters) Jose Mourinho has put restrictions on Manchester United players posting on social media 48 hours before a match. (Source: Reuters)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has put a crackdown on social media posts by his players to restrict flow of information between them and the fans.

The ex Chelsea boss is furious with his players and thinks that they are revealing too much about the club. He has set new rules restricting them from certain posts on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

The Red Devils have been told that no pictures from 48 hours of a game that shows them training or in the team bus can be posted. Mourinho seeks to restrict inside information and also ensure that his players stay focused on the upcoming game.

The United manager was specifically furious with Luke Shaw, who had recently posted a video in which he was training at home while recovering from an injury. According to reports, it infuriated Mourinho as the English footballer painted a picture that the club failed to do their job in helping its player with fitness concerns.

Players who have been thought to be giving too much information out have been reprimanded by the club as well as the coach. Man United have kept a close watch on the players account.

Mourinho expects that this change will lead to focus among the players and will also change the club’s mentality as a whole.

Man United drew their last Premier League match against Swansea City that kept them sitting on the fifth place on the table. Mourinho had blamed a packed “not human” April schedule as the reason for lagging behind.

