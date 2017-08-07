Jose Mourinho is taking the club back to where it belongs, says Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku. (Source: AP) Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku. (Source: AP)

New Manchester United signing Romelu Lukaku is all praise for the Red Devils’ manager Jose Mourinho and said that the Portuguese manager is rebuilding the club. The Belgian striker further said that Mourinho is the manager to help them win trophies.

The 24-year old forward said, “The club is in a rebuilding process and the manager is doing the right things to take the club back to where it belongs. That’s the exciting part. He’s a manager to help us win trophies.”

“The club is there to help me, but I’m a team player and I want to win trophies. That’s the most important thing – trophies before everything. So if I can help my team-mates to do that, I’ll be delighted. I just want to improve constantly. I don’t want to have time to be complacent.”

On playing for a big club like Manchester United, Lukaku said, “I want to become better every single day and work as hard as I can. If you play for a big club, then you have to act like a big player and perform, week-in, week-out. Being at United, you have to challenge for every cup and title there is. That’s what I want and why I’m here to help the team perform.”

“I’m not going to talk too much, I’m going to perform on the pitch and do whatever it takes to win,” he added.

