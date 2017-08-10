Jose Mourinho is a great manager, says Gareth Bale

Jose Mourinho and Gareth Bale. (Source: Reuters) Jose Mourinho and Gareth Bale. (Source: Reuters)

Real Madrid’s forward Gareth Bale, who was linked to a move to Manchester United, was all praise for the Old Trafford side’s boss Jose Mourinho on Thursday and called him a great manager.

After the Super Cup that the Spanish champions won, Bale said, “United did very well. They gave us a difficult game and I’m sure they’ll do fantastic this season. I think it’s getting there, obviously I think by bringing Mourinho in, it’s kind of boosted the club, by winning a few trophies last year, it did them great, and I think they’re getting back to where they belong.

“I see no reason why they can’t do well in the Champions League, he’s a great manager, he’s done everything in football, he knows what he’s doing and I’m sure he’s building a great team for what he hopes to achieve there.”

On fighting for a spot under Zinedine Zidane, the Welsh footballer said, “I’m happy to fight for my place. We’re all fighting for our places anyway. It’s nothing new in football, it happens at every club, you just carry on like normal.”

“We’re enjoying winning, enjoying winning trophies, like everyone would, so for us, we’re hungry to win everything, still want to keep winning games, winning trophies, so yeah we just carry on like that. I think for any footballer you want to win as many trophies as you can, so that’s the main thing.”

