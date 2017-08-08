Jose Mourinho hopes his second season with Manchester United is better

Manchester United’s manager Jose Mourinho ahead of UEFA Super Cup final. (Source: AP) Manchester United’s manager Jose Mourinho ahead of UEFA Super Cup final. (Source: AP)

Ahead of the football season that is set to begin this weekend, Jose Mourinho looks positive and said that they could turn out to be trong title challengers. He will move on to his second season managing Manchester United.

In his first season, the Portuguese manager won the League Cup and the Europa League, which earned his side a place in the Champions League in the coming season. He, however, finished the domestic season at sixth position.

Sounding positive, Mourinho said in an interview to ESPN, “Can we win it? We can, but maybe we won’t. Everything is good and strong, but some of them (other clubs) are really strong in the market, so it is going to be difficult.”

On his stint with the Red Devils, he said, “Normally the second season should be better than the first because you know the club, you know the players. The players, they know you.”

“The club know you can affect in a positive way the structure, you can affect in a positive way the people that work around you. But this is modern football. It’s getting much harder for everyone, so we don’t know,” he added.

The Old Trafford side are playing Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup on Tuesday. They look confident after a decent pre-season in which the Premier League side emerged victorious in derby and against the Spanish champions, among other matches.

