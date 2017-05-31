Jose Mourinho had no influence in Marcus Rashford decision, insists England manager Gareth Southgate

Jose Mourinho had said that it made no sense to play Marcus Rashford in U-21 European Championships. (Source: Reuters) Jose Mourinho had said that it made no sense to play Marcus Rashford in U-21 European Championships. (Source: Reuters)

England manager Gareth Southgate insisted that his decision to include Marcus Rashford in the upcoming International games against Scotland and France had nothing to do with the Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho’s influence.

Southgate’s decision came after the Red Devils’ manager had said that it made no sense to play Rashford in U-21 European Championships.

Southgate said that he can’t keep Mourinho happy and for the national side, what mattters is their relationship with the player. “The key for us is not the relationship with Jose, it’s the relationship with Marcus,” Southgate said.

“I didn’t speak to Mourinho about it. I let him know where I was heading with it at the end… If I am trying to keep Jose happy that’s going to be, let’s say, fairly difficult.”

Southgate said that he always thinks about what works the best for the players. “I have got to make decisions that are right for England seniors long-term. I’m always mindful of what is right for the players,” Southgate added.

“Respectfully, none of the managers are going to be around in 10 years – or it’s very unlikely – and I think people like Rashford will be. We want a good working relationship with the clubs, of course we do, but they have got their own objectives and have got to make decisions that are right for them, and I have got to make decisions that are right for England.”

Praising the 19-year-old, the England manager said, “Rashford has won more than I won already… He is a lad who, whatever you asked him to do, he would do.”

