Jose Mourinho explains ‘finger raising’ celebration after winning Europa League final

Jose Mourinho celebrated with his son Jose Mario Mourinho Junior after winning the Europa League Final. (Source: Reuters) Jose Mourinho celebrated with his son Jose Mario Mourinho Junior after winning the Europa League Final. (Source: Reuters)

An emotional Jose Mourinho, who was celebrating Manchester United’s big win on Wednesday, was beyond himself. His face had gone red and he just couldn’t stop hugging and congratulating his team players, who defeated Ajax 2-0 to clinch the Europa League title.

Amidst the celebration, the Portuguese manager raised his finger to what looked like the media in the press box. However, Mourinho insisted that the gesture was ‘a code’ between him and his family.

Not revealing what the code meant, Mourinho said, “It’s for my family. We have some code between us, they knew it. What I was saying was probably something they told me before the match. But it’s between me and them.”

The title comes in at a time when United needed it the most. For one, it came two days after the city was still reeling under the shock of a terror attack that killed 22 people. The win was also crucial for the club as it booked their spot in the UEFA Champions League next season.

“If I can say something about myself, I am very humble when I play finals, I respect the opponents, I study the opponent, I try to respect and make my players respect the strength of the opponent, to understand the weaknesses,” Mourinho said after the match.

“So if I say something about my finals – not just European finals but other finals – where I won some and lost some, something that is always present on my teams is we are always very humble.”

The Red Devils finished at the sixth position on the Premier League table.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd