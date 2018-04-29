Jose Mourinho believes he can coach for as long as Arsene Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho. (Source: Reuters) Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho. (Source: Reuters)

As Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho and Arsenal’s Arsene Wenger prepare to meet for the last time in Premier League, the Red Devils’ coach said he was sure that he could emulate the Frenchman’s long managerial stint.

Mourinho was quoted by AFP as saying, “For sure. I will have to change clubs because you (media) don’t allow me to stay here! I would see myself doing it but the new concept of media, social media, the pundit industry, the way people can express and influence the opinion, it is too much pressure – not just for the manager – but also for the club.”

“It is impossible for someone to resist for a long time, especially without any kind of success. To stay a manager, to have four or five years to try to get a trophy and to improve the team, I don’t think you allow that any more.”

Speaking about his future at the Old Trafford club, Mourinho said, “I think so. At other clubs, I was already thinking ‘what next?’ I had things I really wanted to do – I had to go to Italy, I had to go to Spain. At this moment, there isn’t anything around the corner and I don’t want to do anything different to what I am doing now.”

Praising Wenger, who has been Gunners incharge for 22-years, the Portuguese manager said ahead of the clash between their teams, “I am going to remember him as a big opponent, as the manager of the Invincibles – the Invincibles I met when I arrived in the country in 2004, the Invincibles that made me a better coach. That is the way I would remember him. I don’t think he will end his career. Until I have different information, he is only going to end his career as Arsenal manager.”

Speaking on how experience works in his field, Mourinho gave Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes’ example and said, “You have the example now of Mr Heynckes. He was retired, playing with his grandchildren, and suddenly he comes back and he is even better than before.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd