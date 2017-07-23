Jose Mourinho assures that David De Gea is staying at Manchester United

Manchester United’s David de Gea trains. (Source: Reuters) Manchester United’s David de Gea trains. (Source: Reuters)

Amid speculation linking him with Spanish champions Real Madrid, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has assured that goalkeeper David de Gea will stay put at the Old Trafford-side.

Mourinho guaranteed that the keeper is staying with the Red Devils this season. “I can guarantee that he is not going this season,” Mourinho said ahead of Sunday’s pre-season International Champions Cup match against Real Madrid.

“My feeling is it will very difficult for him to go. He is a very honest, straight boy. He was contacted for a long time, the club was closed and then we opened. I always have this feeling when a player has a desire to go, then I don’t like to stop players.”

“So we opened it and then they decided to close it. I see him really happy, focused, working better than ever and 100 per cent he stays with us,” added Mourinho.

Ander Herrera felt that losing De Gea will be a big loss to the club. “If you lose the top three in any position, like David is… it is a great loss,” Herrera said. “We don’t want to lose them… For me, he’s the best in the world, so I want to keep him here at United.”

“He is a goalkeeper who can give you points. That is very important. I want to keep him here, to play with him, because he’s a fantastic keeper and also my friend, and I think you can see he’s very focused on Manchester United.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd