Jonathan Klinsmann, son of fired coach, on USA U-20 roster

California goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann, the son of fired U.S. national coach Jurgen Klinsmann, is among 20 players on the American roster for CONCACAF’s Under-20 Championship.

Eleven players are from Major League football teams, with the rest from clubs in England, Spain and Mexico, and from college.

The tournament in Costa Rica serves as qualifying for the Under-20 World Cup.

Coach Tab Ramos’ team opens against Panama on February 18, plays Haiti three days later and closes the group stage February 24 against Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Jonathan Klinsmann (California), JT Marcinkowski (Georgetown).

Defenders: Marlon Fossey (Fulham, England), Justen Glad (Salt Lake), Aaron Herrera (New Mexico), Erik Palmer Brown (Sporting Kansas City), Tommy Redding (Orlando City), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia).

Midfielders: Danny Acosta (Salt Lake), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Coy Craft (Dallas), Luca De la Torre (Fulham, England.), Jonathan Gonzalez (Monterrey, Mexico), Jeremiah Gutjahr (Indiana), Jonathan Lewis (New York City), Sebastian Saucedo (Salt Lake), Eryk Williamson (Maryland).

Forwards: Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland), Brooks Lennon (Salt Lake), Emmanuel Sabbi (Las Palmas, Spain).