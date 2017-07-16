John Terry wears captain’s armband for Aston Villa for first time

John Terry starred as Aston Villa’s captain on Saturday. John Terry starred as Aston Villa’s captain on Saturday.

Former Chelsea captain John Terry took over as Aston Villa’s captain on Saturday following his move to Villa Park. The 36-year old was named the new captain on his debut for the Championship in a pre-season friendly against Shrewsbury at New Meadow.

Even though Terry was unable to score in his debut for the team, Aston Villa captain remained the highlight of the match as he wore the armband for the first time under Steve Bruce, whose side finished 13th in the Championship last season. His side lost 2-1 to Shrewsbury.

Terry, who has been signed by Aston Villa on a one year basis, will secure a £2million bonus if he helps the club return to the top flight after two seasons away. He had reportedly turned down an offer from Birmingham City to play for Aston.

Star highlight of the club, the former England captain was seen signing autographs for fans before entering the stadium and warming up for the game. This was Aston Villa’s third game of the pre-season, following wins against AFC Telford United and Kidderminster Harriers.

Terry has previously led Chelsea to multiple trophies including the Champions League and five Premier League titles. The Blues also ended their last season on the top of the table, but lost the FA Cup final against Arsenal 2-1.

