John Terry to leave Chelsea at end of the season

John Terry said that he is desperate to end his final season as a Chelsea player with more silverware.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 17, 2017 10:16 pm
John Terry, John Terry Chelsea, Chelsea John Terry, John Terry Chelsea career, Terry, Chelsea captains, Premier League, Football news, Football, Sports news, Sports, Indian Express John Terry has 14 major honours, which makes him Chelsea’s most decorated individual of all time. (Source: AP)

Chelsea captain and former England player John Terry to leave the club at the end of the season. In a joint statement, Terry and the club announced the news on their website.

Terry said that he hasn’t yet decided as to where he will go after parting ways with the club but he is looking forward to help Chelsea achieve success. “I will decide on my future in due course, but for now I am committed to helping the team achieve success this season,” said Terry.

Terry, who has been  with Chelsea for over two decades, has made 713 appearances for the Blues ever since making his debut in 1998.

“The club and I have always had a fantastic relationship, which will continue beyond my playing days. We had some really positive talks but with everything taken into careful consideration I have decided it’s the right time for me to leave. I’ve always been conscious that I depart at the right time, in the right way, and I feel that the end of this season is the right time for the club and I,” said Terry, who has scored 66 goals.

“I’m eager to carry on playing and so will be looking to continue with a new challenge. I will of course always be a Blue and am desperate to end my final season as a Chelsea player with more silverware,” added Terry.

In the on-going season, the 36-year old defender has featured less on the field but played an influential role, under manager Antonio Conte’s guidance.

In his career he has won won the Champions League, four Premier League titles, the Europa League, five FA Cups and three League Cups.

Terry, who has been Chelsea’s captain since 2004, held on to the captaincy despite being banned for four matches and fined in 2012 for racially abusing Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand.

