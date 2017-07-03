John Gregory named head coach of Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC has appointed former Aston Villa manager John Gregory as their head coach. Chennaiyin FC has appointed former Aston Villa manager John Gregory as their head coach.

ISL football club Chennaiyin FC has announced the appointment of John Gregory (former Aston Villa manager ) as their head coach. Gregory will be replacing Marco Materazzi. However, Gregory has over four decades of experience as a player and coach and this is a good news for the club. It was under him that Aston Villa had famously finished runners-up in the 2000 FA Cup.

Addressing the media, John Gregory said,”I am very excited to have joined Chennaiyin FC and would like to thank the club owners for believing in me and giving me this wonderful opportunity. Chennaiyin has been one of the most consistent teams in the ISL so far and I want to continue the great work done by Marco Materazzi in the first three seasons.”

Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani said, “We are very happy to have appointed John as our head coach. He has immense experience at the very highest level of the game both as a player and coach and his vision and personality matches our club philosophy and ambition. We look forward to a great season under his guidance.”

It may be recalled here that the 63-year-old started his coaching career started at Portsmouth and then coached Plymouth Argyle and Wycombe Wanderers before taking up the job at Aston Villa. After that he also coached Derby County and Queens Park Rangers.

But that is not all as he has also worked in Israel with football clubs Maccabi Ahi Nazareth and FC Ashdod. His last stint was with English third tier outfit Crawley Town.

