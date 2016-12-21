Menu

Joey Barton back in the Premier League with Burnley

Joey Barton was a free agent after being released by Scottish club Rangers due to a training-ground row with his manager and a teammate.

FILE - In this Sunday, May 10, 2015 file photo, Queens Park Rangers' Joey Barton watches the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England. After a short and ill-fated stint in Scottish football, Joey Barton is back in the English Premier League with former club Burnley. Burnley said Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 that the 34-year-old Barton has agreed to a deal until the end of the season, subject to international clearance when the transfer window opens in January. (AP Photo/Jon Super, file) Joey barton last played in the Premier League for QPR (Source: AP)

After a short and ill-fated stint in Scottish football, Joey Barton is back in the English Premier League with former club Burnley.

The hot-headed midfielder has been working at Burnley’s training ground since November, when he was released by Rangers following a training-ground row with his manager and a teammate.

Burnley said Tuesday that the 34-year-old Barton has agreed to a deal until the end of the season, subject to international clearance when the transfer window opens in January.

Barton spent last season at Burnley, helping the team win the second-tier League Championship title before turning down the offer of a new contract and signing for Rangers. He previously played for Manchester City, Newcastle and Queens Park Rangers in the Premier League.

Burnley are 16th in the 20-team Premier League.

