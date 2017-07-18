Joe Hart passes medical, set to join West Ham

Joe Hart passed medical for a move to West Ham. (Source: Reuters) Joe Hart passed medical for a move to West Ham. (Source: Reuters)

England International Joe Hart has passed his medical for West Ham and is all set to join the club on loan in a deal for one year. The club will have an option to buy the 30-year old goalkeeper next summer on a permanent basis.

Hart had also spent the last year on loan with the Serie A side Torino after not finding a place in City manager Pep Guardiola’s regulars. He made 36 appearances for the Italian club and wrote an emotional Instagram message after his stint with the club saying, “This has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. I will come back to see you all one day so it is bye for now, enjoy an amazing summer.”

It looks like the end of Hart’s stint with the English club as Ederson Santana de Moraes has joined the ranks after Claudio Bravo has become Guardiola’s No. 1 keeper.

If the deal is signed, he will join West Ham’s squad on their pre-season tour of Austria. He is also expected to be part-funded by City and the agreement would include an option for West Ham to buy the 30-year-old.

In a bid to become England’s best goalkeeper before the start of the World Cup in Russia next year, Hart will hope for regular playing opportunities with West Ham. His contract with Manchester City expires in 2019.

