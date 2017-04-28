#VinodKhanna

Joachim Loew confirms Mario Goetze to miss Confederation Cup

Joachim Loew confirmed that Mario Goetze will not play at June's Confederations Cup as he recovers from a metabolism disorder.

By: AFP | Berlin | Updated: April 28, 2017 1:22 am
Germany vs Italy, Italy vs Germany, world cup qualifiers, england vs holland, 2018 world cup qualifiers, world cup 2018, football score, football news, football Mario Goetze scored the winning goal for Germany in the 2014 World Cup final. (Source: File)

Germany’s head coach Joachim Loew confirmed that World Cup winner Mario Goetze will not play at June’s Confederations Cup in Russia as he recovers from a metabolism disorder. “Mario won’t be with us at the Confed Cup,” said Loew at an event in Hamburg.

“He should take the time, which he needs, to be fit and well again for pre-season training for next season.”

Loew revealed Goetze is “responding well” to treatment: “one thing is certain, he will make a full recovery and will be able to play again.”

Goetze scored the winning goal for Germany in the 2014 World Cup final, but has been sidelined since February after his club Dortmund revealed he has an unspecified metabolism disorder.

Loew said it was a relief for the player to know there is a medical reason behind his poor performances this season after returning to Dortmund following an unhappy three-year spell at Bayern.

“It was a relief for him to get to the bottom of the matter and find an important reason for it,” said Loew.

Germany have been drawn with Australia, Cameroon and Chile in Group B at the Confederation Cup, June 17-July 2.

First Published on: April 28, 2017 1:20 am
