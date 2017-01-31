Jese joins Las Palmas on loan from PSG

Jese decided his immediate future was back in La Liga, just six months after joining PSG from Real Madrid for 25 million euros. (Source: twitter) Jese decided his immediate future was back in La Liga, just six months after joining PSG from Real Madrid for 25 million euros. (Source: twitter)

Paris St Germain forward Jese Rodriguez has taken a substantial pay cut to join his home club Las Palmas on loan for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old, wanted by Premier League Middlesbrough and other clubs in Europe, decided his immediate future was back in La Liga, just six months after joining PSG from Real Madrid for 25 million euros ($26.75 million).

“Jese Rodriguez will play on loan at Las Palmas until June 30, 2017. The player’s specific wish to wear the yellow colours has been crucial for the agreement with Paris St Germain to get done,” Las Palmas said in a statement.

Club president Miguel Angel Ramirez said the player had taken a considerable pay cut to join Las Palmas who are 11th in the La Liga standings.

“Jese is losing a lot of money but he has preferred to defend the Las Palmas colours,” he told the club website.

Jese made just nine Ligue 1 appearances for PSG, starting only one game.