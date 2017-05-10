Latest News

Jersey gets CAS court date to appeal for UEFA membership

The island of Jersey's appeal to gain UEFA membership will be heard next month at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

By: AP | Lausanne | Published:May 10, 2017 5:40 pm
The Jersey federation is part of the English Football Association. (Source: File)

CAS says the case is set for June 28. Verdicts typically take several weeks.

Jersey is a British dependency of 102,000 people near the northwest coast of France. Its football federation applied to join UEFA in 2015 as Kosovo moved toward full membership.

UEFA allows membership only to countries recognized as independent by most United Nations member states. UEFA updated its statutes since the original application by Gibraltar, which joined in 2013.

The Jersey federation is part of the English Football Association.

If CAS upholds the appeal, an independent Jersey federation would be eligible for up to 11.1 million euros ($12 million) in UEFA funding every four years.

