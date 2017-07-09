Latest News
  • Jermaine Defoe bids an emotional goodbye to ‘best friend’ Bradley Lowery

Jermaine Defoe bids an emotional goodbye to ‘best friend’ Bradley Lowery

Jermaine Defoe wrote, "Your courage and bravery will continue to inspire me for the rest of my life. You will never know what a difference you made to me as a person. God has you in his arms and I will always carry you in my heart. Sleep tight little one. My best friend."

By: Express Web Desk | Published:July 9, 2017 11:05 am
jermaine defoe, defoe, Bradley Lowery, sunderland, defoe emotional farewell, football, sports news, indian express Jermaine Defoe developed close friendship with the six-year old during his time with Sunderland. (Source: Twitter)
Top News

Bournemouth striker Jermaine Defoe bid an emotional farewell to his ‘best friend’ Bradley Lowery after the six-year old Sunderland fan died of neuroblastoma – a rare type of cancer.

Former Sunderland striker Defoe, who had developed close friendship with Lowery, club mascot, during his time with the club. Defoe on Saturday tweeted a collage of pictures of the two of them together with an emotional farewell message.

He wrote, “Goodbye my friend gonna miss u lots. I feel so blessed God brought u into my life and had some amazing moments with u and for that I’m so grateful. I’ll never ever forget the way u looked at me wen I met u for the first time, the genuine love in those cute eyes.”

“Really finding it hard to find words to express what u mean to me. The way u say my name, ur little smiles wen the cameras come out like a little superstar and the love I felt wen I was with u. Your courage and bravery will continue to inspire me for the rest of my life. You will never know what a difference you made to me as a person,” he added.

“God has you in his arms and I will always carry you in my heart. Sleep tight little one. My best friend.”

Defoe had been consistently writing and sharing pictures of the little boy in the last few months.

Defoe broke down last week when asked about Bradley.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I back myself to finish the game 