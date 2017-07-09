Jermaine Defoe bids an emotional goodbye to ‘best friend’ Bradley Lowery

Jermaine Defoe developed close friendship with the six-year old during his time with Sunderland. (Source: Twitter) Jermaine Defoe developed close friendship with the six-year old during his time with Sunderland. (Source: Twitter)

Bournemouth striker Jermaine Defoe bid an emotional farewell to his ‘best friend’ Bradley Lowery after the six-year old Sunderland fan died of neuroblastoma – a rare type of cancer.

Former Sunderland striker Defoe, who had developed close friendship with Lowery, club mascot, during his time with the club. Defoe on Saturday tweeted a collage of pictures of the two of them together with an emotional farewell message.

He wrote, “Goodbye my friend gonna miss u lots. I feel so blessed God brought u into my life and had some amazing moments with u and for that I’m so grateful. I’ll never ever forget the way u looked at me wen I met u for the first time, the genuine love in those cute eyes.”

Sleep tight little one… 💙 pic.twitter.com/iGqLXdvlVi — Jermain Defoe (@IAmJermainDefoe) 8 July 2017

“Really finding it hard to find words to express what u mean to me. The way u say my name, ur little smiles wen the cameras come out like a little superstar and the love I felt wen I was with u. Your courage and bravery will continue to inspire me for the rest of my life. You will never know what a difference you made to me as a person,” he added.

“God has you in his arms and I will always carry you in my heart. Sleep tight little one. My best friend.”

Defoe had been consistently writing and sharing pictures of the little boy in the last few months.

Can’t Even find words to express how this made me feel amazing little boy ❤ pic.twitter.com/ouVcc8BivF — Jermain Defoe (@IAmJermainDefoe) 15 December 2016

I hope you had an amazing day @Bradleysfight. It was perfect to walk out at @wembleystadium with you… ⚽❤ #BestMates #England pic.twitter.com/mFBpy1MK02 — Jermain Defoe (@IAmJermainDefoe) 26 March 2017

🎂 Happy Birthday to my best mate @Bradleysfight. Hope you have a special day and I’ll see you later this week…❤ #HappyBirthdayBrad pic.twitter.com/ugokGgdMS9 — Jermain Defoe (@IAmJermainDefoe) 17 May 2017

Another night to remember with this brave little legend. Love you mate ❤ #PrideoftheNorthEast pic.twitter.com/gx28zxO84Z — Jermain Defoe (@IAmJermainDefoe) 19 May 2017

Defoe broke down last week when asked about Bradley.

