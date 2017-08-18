Jermain Defoe in line to start for Bournemouth

Latest news

Bournemouth finished ninth last season, rising from 16th the previous year in their first-ever campaign in the top flight of English football. He was on loan at Bournemouth as a teenager in 2000-01, famously scoring in 10 successive league matches.

By: Reuters | London | Updated: August 18, 2017 7:07 pm
Jermain Defoe could make his first start for Bournemouth in 16 years.
Jermain Defoe could make his first start for Bournemouth in 16 years at home to Watford on Saturday, manager Eddie Howe told a news conference on Friday.

The former England striker left relegated Sunderland in the close-season and came on as a substitute in the 1-0 defeat at West Bromwich Albion last weekend.

He was on loan at Bournemouth as a teenager in 2000-01, famously scoring in 10 successive league matches. “Jermain felt a tightness in his groin after the Valencia pre-season game and he felt it before the West Bromwich game, but he is in contention to start,” Howe said.

Bournemouth finished ninth last season, rising from 16th the previous year in their first-ever campaign in the top flight of English football.

