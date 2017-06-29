Jermain Defoe back at Bournemouth on three year deal

Jermain Defoe spent the 2000-01 season on loan at Bournemouth from West Ham. (Source: File) Jermain Defoe spent the 2000-01 season on loan at Bournemouth from West Ham. (Source: File)

England striker Jermain Defoe has joined Bournemouth on a three-year deal, securing a return to a club where he scored in 10 straight league games during a loan spell in 2001.

The Premier League team announced the free transfer of the 34-year-old Defoe on Thursday. Defoe triggered a clause in his contract allowing him to leave Sunderland following its relegation from the Premier League.

Defoe spent the 2000-01 season on loan at Bournemouth from West Ham.

Bournemouth, which finished ninth in the league last season, also has signed goalkeeper Asmir Begovic from Chelsea this offseason.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says “we want to bring players here who can have a big impact on our continued rise and we believe Jermain fits that as a natural, proven goal-scorer.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App