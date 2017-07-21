Javier Hernandez ‘Chicharito’ joins West Ham United from Bayer Leverkusen

Javier Hernandez has joined West Ham United for £16m. (Source: Reuters) Javier Hernandez has joined West Ham United for £16m. (Source: Reuters)

West Ham United have continued their spree in signing prolific and experienced players by signing former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Javier Hernandez from German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen. The London based club have agreed to bring in the Mexican to the club for a fee of £16 million.

In a statement on the West Ham website, the club said a deal has been made between the clubs and the player will travel to London to finalise personal terms and undergo a medical.

“West Ham United and Bayer Leverkusen have agreed terms for the transfer of Javier Hernandez to London Stadium.”

“The former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker will fly to London in the coming days to finalise personal terms and undergo a medical with the Hammers.”

“Hernandez, 29, affectionately known as ‘Chicharito’ across the globe, became Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer in May this year.”

In May he became the highest goalscorer for Mexico with his 47th international goal.

In another attacking addition to the squad, Austria forward Marko Arnautovic is due to have a medical in the next 24 hours after West Ham agreed a deal with Stoke City. It is understood Stoke have accepted a fee in the region of £24 million.

The Hammer signed Joe Hart, former Manchester City goalkeeper, on a season-long loan deal.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd