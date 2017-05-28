Javier Hernandez becomes Mexico’s leading scorer with 47 goals

Javier Hernandez scored the most number of goals for Mexico. (Source: Reuters) Javier Hernandez scored the most number of goals for Mexico. (Source: Reuters)

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez scored his 47th goal for Mexico in a warm-up match for Russia’s Confederations Cup against Croatia. With the goal, he became the leading goal scorer for his country.

Hernandez found the net with just four minutes of the game remaining, overtaking Jared Borgetti’s score, who reached the feat in his 91st appearance. However, the goal was of no help to his side who were already two down.

Having played for top clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid, Chicharito used his experience to achieve the feat with his national side. He scored the second International goal of his life against Croatia. The first came during the 2014 World Cup group stage.

The 28-year-old had equalled Borgetti’s record in March after he became the fastest goal scorer for his country with 40 goals. He has scored against a total of 29 countries, with most number of goals against El Salvador and Honduras. Chicharito has scored next to his names two or more goals against 12 countries.

He came on as a substitute in the 66th minute of the friendly match played at Los Angeles’ Memorial Coliseum. “I think Javier is one of the best finishers in the world,” said his coach Juan Carlos Osorio after the match.

The Mexican had scored 59 goals for Manchester United before leaving for the German side Bayer Leverkusen in August 2015.

