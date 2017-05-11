Japan’s Gamba Osaka fined 2 million yen over Nazi-like banner: Kyodo news agency

Latest News
By: Reuters | Published:May 11, 2017 5:27 pm

Japan’s Gamba Osaka have been fined 2 million yen ($17,530) and reprimanded by the J-League after a group of supporters displayed a Nazi-like banner at a game last month, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.

The banner carrying a symbol resembling the Nazi Schutzstaffel (SS) was unveiled at Gamba’s first division game away to local rivals Cerezo Osaka on April 16.

Gamba banned members of the group on Apr. 27 and issued a blanket ban on fans’ displaying flags and banners at home and away matches.

Gamba are third in the J-league with 19 points from 10 games and travel to Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo on Sunday.

