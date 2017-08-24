Only in Express

Japan defender Maya Yoshida signs for three more years at Southampton

Japan defender Maya Yoshida has signed a new three-year deal at English Premier League club Southampton. The center back, who is the only Japanese player to have played 100 games in England's top division, is tied to Southampton until 2020.

By: AP | Published:August 24, 2017 10:01 pm
Yoshida established himself as a first-choice pick at Southampton toward the end of last season. (Source: Reuters)
Yoshida, who joined in 2012 from Dutch side VVV-Venlo, said Thursday “it’s my home and I’m very happy to continue my journey with Southampton.”

Yoshida established himself as a first-choice pick at Southampton toward the end of last season.

