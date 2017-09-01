Jamshedpur FC sign Brazilian midfielder Matheus Goncalves

Jamshedpur FC have signed former Flamengo midfielder Matheus Goncalves. (Source: File) Jamshedpur FC have signed former Flamengo midfielder Matheus Goncalves. (Source: File)

Jamshedpur FC have signed former Flamengo midfielder Matheus Goncalves for the upcoming edition of the Indian Super League.

Known as ‘Trindade’, he has become the sixth foreign signing for Jamshedpur FC after Memo, Tiri, Doutie, Belfort and Bikey. The 21-year-old started his career at the youth academy of Flamengo before joining FC Goa on loan last season for the ISL.

“I am elated to join Jamshedpur FC. Coming from the Flamengo academy I feel at home with Jamshedpur FC. Am looking forward to start working with our head coach Steve Coppell for whom I have immense respect as a footballer and a coach,” said Trindade.

“I am sure he will make a difference in my overall game and I am eager to learn a lot from him. With my experience in the ISL last year, I hope to add on to the team success.”

Coppell was also elated at the new signing. “Trindade is young but a versatile midfielder, his creativity and flare will be exciting for the fans of Jamshedpur FC. I am eager to start working with him during the pre-season. I welcome him to our family,” said Coppell.

