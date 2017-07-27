Jamshedpur FC looking to give 100 per cent in debut ISL season

Jamshedpur FC will be managed by Steve Coppell who has previously headed Kerala Blasters. (Source: AP) Jamshedpur FC will be managed by Steve Coppell who has previously headed Kerala Blasters. (Source: AP)

He’s not aiming for title in his side’s debut season but Jamshedpur FC’s Englishman coach Steve Coppell said they’re looking forward to give 100 per cent in the upcoming Indian Super League. “I cannot guarantee that my team will become champions but I can promise you that we will put up our 100 per cent in ISL season commencing in November,” Coppell, who had coached Kerala Blasters FC to the final of ISL in last season, said in his first media interaction at his new franchise.

Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC are the two new franchises of ISL which will be a longer affair this time than the earlier two and a half month slot, with 10 teams in season four. “ISL was exciting and it needs to be expanded to ensure that the team can play maximum game maybe 30 or 40 games per season. This would help improve the standard of the game in the country also help to improve the ranking. I can assure that ISL was a huge step in right direction in this regard,” he said.

Jamshedpur FC are in talks with Spaniard Tiri and South African midfielder Sameehg Doutie, the two ISL winners for ATK last season. “The negotiations were on,” Tata Steel vice-president (corporate services) Sunil Bhaskaran said.

Jamshedpur FC’s full team will be known after the recruitments of foreigners and the training will begin in the first week of October, he said. “The camp is likely to be held in either Spain or Thailand,” he said.

Jamshedpur FC will train at the Tata Football Academy ground while JRD Tata Sports complex will be their home venue for nine matches. “The practice would be held in a world-class ground from next season. We have identified two locations for the purpose and would developed as best practice ground at par with any ground in the country,” he said.

