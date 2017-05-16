Jammu and Kashmir government to provide Rs 50 lakh to set up football clubs in villages

Jammu and Kashmir announced the setting up of football clubs in villages in order to boost sports activities. Jammu and Kashmir announced the setting up of football clubs in villages in order to boost sports activities.

Jammu and Kashmir government have announced Rs 50 lakh to be provided to set up football clubs in various villages of the state in order to tap local talent.

The Minister for Youth Services and Sports Imran Ansari made the announcement at the Standing Committee meeting of State Sports Council in Srinagar.

Keeping two days in a week reserved for training of girls, he asked officers to provide advance training in various sports.

He said that sports achievements must be celebrated and the youth should be encouraged to take up sports. “Our sportspersons bagged Gold Medals because of their sheer grit and hard work,” he said. “We must celebrate our sports achievements and encourage youth to come forward to showcase their sports talent,” he added.

Ansari hoped that the initiative of creating world class facilities will help them tap local talent and nurture it.

Apart from the camp funding, Rs 3 lakh will be given to each district Sports Council to promote sports. Coaches will be employed on contracts who will offer honorarium services.

The screening of sports candidates and appointment of experts will be monitored by the Minister said Secretary Sports Council Waheed Rehman Parra.

The announcement by the J&K government comes when India is preparing to host FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 in October. The tournament will provide a good exposure for the U-17 Indian team, as the host country participates by default.

Football in the country has been on a rise as India recently reached the top 100 FIFA rankings.

