James Rodriguez transfer deal to Manchester United to be announced on Sunday: Report

Real Madrid player James Rodriguez transfer announcement to Manchester United will be made on Sunday.

The deal will be announced after Real’s final La Liga match against Malaga, according to a report by Radio Caracol. Another media outlet had claimed last week that he had reached an initial agreement with Jose Mourinho’s Man United.

Real however do not intend to make the Colombian star’s exit official before the Champions League final against Juventus on June 3.

Transfer rumours were fueled after Real’s last game against Sevilla when he was substituted in the 60th minute. Rodriguez stopped to applaud all four corners of the stadium, which appeared to most fans as his final goodbye.

Looks like James Rodriguez is saying goodbye to the fans at the Bernabeu there. Look at that body language. Takes his time to get off pic.twitter.com/0FfM9iBbU3 — Shahbaz W (@ObiWanWasee) 14 May 2017

Rodriguez, who joined the Spanish giants in 2014, has failed to find a spot in Zinedine Zidane’s starting XI on a regular basis. Reports of him moving from Los Blancos emerged after he expressed unhappiness for being given limited time to play in the last two months.

The 25-year-old rose to fame during his spectacular performance in the World Cup in 2014. His goal of the tournament also earned him the Golden Boot.

Real Madrid are on their way to clinch their first La Liga title in five years, with two matches remaining. They are expected to take the lead from table leaders Barcelona after their midweek match against Celta Vigo. Zidane will also be hoping to lift the Champions League trophy again in less than 18 months.

