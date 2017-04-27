James Rodriguez scores brace as Real Madrid crush Deportivo 6-2

James Rodriguez scored twice to beat Deportivo La Coruna 6-2 on Thursday. (Source: Reuters) James Rodriguez scored twice to beat Deportivo La Coruna 6-2 on Thursday. (Source: Reuters)

James Rodriguez scored twice to help Real Madrid destroy Deportivo La Coruna 6-2 and stay in the race for the Spanish title on Thursday.

Within two hours of Barcelona taking a three point lead, Zinedine Zidane’s men pulled level on points despite him making nine changes in the squad after the El Clasico.

Attacking mid-fielder Isco showed brilliance throughout the match as Alvaro Morata gave the visitors a lead in the very first minute, followed by goals from Rodriguez, Lucas Vazquez and substitute Casemiro.

Zidane was all praise for the team that does not always get to play in the starting XI. “We must be happy with what we did,” Zidane said. “Not just the goals as we scored six, but the performance of them all. These are players who do not always play, and what they did today was phenomenal, in the rhythm, the seriousness they showed from the first moment. We had some moments of difficulty, but that is normal. I am very happy with how they all played.”

While Pepe remains out with a rib injury, Gareth Bale injured and Sergio Ramos suspended after the El Clasico (which Barcelona won 3-2), Los Blancos did not let the sixteenth placed Deportivo take the lead. Cristiano Ronaldo was also rested for the game.

Earlier in the day, Barcelona crushed bottom placed Osasuna 7-1 with goals from Lionel Messi, Andre Gomes and Paco Alcacer. The two teams now stand neck to neck on the La Liga table with 78 points.

