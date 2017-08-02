Latest News

Jack Grealish faces three months out with kidney injury

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has been ruled out for at least three months after being admitted to hospital for a kidney injury he suffered in a friendly against Watford on Saturday, the Championship side's manager Steve Bruce said.

By: Reuters | Published:August 2, 2017 2:59 pm
aston villa, jack grealish, jack grealish football, jack grealish aston villa, steve bruce, steve bruce aston villa, tom cleverley, football news, sports news, indian express Jack Grealish has made 79 appearances for Villa’s senior side since 2013 and played in 31 league matches last season. (Source: Reuters)
The 21-year-old was forced off after a collision with Watford midfielder Tom Cleverley and Bruce confirmed that Grealish could be in for a long spell on the sidelines.

“It will be at least three months and it could be much longer than that,” Bruce told the BBC. “He’s poorly at the moment, I went to see him in hospital.

“We’re obviously disappointed with the injury. He’s still in hospital and things aren’t great. We hope that he has a speedy recovery, of course, as losing him is a blow to us.”

Grealish has made 79 appearances for Villa’s senior side since 2013 and played in 31 league matches last season.

