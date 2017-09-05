It seemed like Ronaldo was created in a lab, says Gianluigi Buffon

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon called Ronaldo the ‘perfect player.’ (Source: AP) Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon called Ronaldo the ‘perfect player.’ (Source: AP)

Juventus and Italian keeper Gianluigi Buffon on Tuesday said that Ronaldo has been the toughest to face for him. Praising the Brazilian, Buffon said that it seemed like Ronaldo was created in a lab.

Buffon, who is regarded as one of the best keepers in the world and was also nominated for Champions League Best Player of the Year along with Lionel Messi and Christiano Ronaldo, called the former Real Madrid and Inter Milan forward, who has won the World Cup twice with Brazil, the ‘perfect player.’

“The striker who caused me all kinds [of trouble] was Ronaldo, the Brazilian one,” Buffon said in an interview to Marca. “He was the perfect player, as he had power, speed, intuition technical skills and quickness. He was a jaw-dropping player.”

“It seemed like he was created in a lab,” added Buffon.

The keeper has started the new season on a positive note after going down in the Champions League final last year against Real Madrid. The UEFA trophy is the only prize that has eluded him in his career. The 39-year old is expected to retire by the end of this season.

Buffon has been currently keeping for his national team in the World Cup qualifiers and will now face Israel on Tuesday.

