Not result alone that matters, says Borussia Dortmund chief executive on Thomas Tuchel

A day after Thomas Tuchel put an end to his two-year stint with Borussia Dortmund, the club’s chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke questioned the manager’s loyalty.

In an open letter to fans, Watzke said that it was not the results alone that mattered but also values like trust as well as respect. “It is not the result alone that matters. What also matters are fundamental values such as trust and respect,” he wrote.

He said that the role of a manager involves reliability as well as loyality. “It is about teamwork, communication, authenticity and identification. The ability to communicate and work as a team, reliability and loyalty.”

He accepted the criticism of fans on their decision to part ways with the manager but said that they were not aware of the lack of understanding between the manager and the staff.

“The fact that Dortmund and Tuchel are parting company has provoked criticism and a lack of understanding from some sections of our fan base. We, the people responsible for the board of management, can understand this. ith Thomas Tuchel at the helm, Dortmund enjoyed two successful years in which our sporting objectives were achieved.

“However, we – sporting director Michael Zorc and myself – also did not always see eye to eye with the coaching staff during this period.

Tuchel led the German side to their first trophy in five years – the German Cup. Watzke said that the decision to not extend the contract was unanimous in the committee.

“Unfortunately, we no longer believed the current coaching arrangement offered us a foundation for a successful future collaboration based on trust.”

“Following intensive talks we ultimately decided the best measure would be not to extend the co-operation with the coaching staff beyond the end of the 2016/17 season. This joint decision is unanimously supported by all committees within the club.”

