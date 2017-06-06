It is clear that I will not continue at Real Madrid, says Pepe

Pepe has won three La Liga titles and three Champions League crowns with Real Madrid. (Source: AP) Pepe has won three La Liga titles and three Champions League crowns with Real Madrid. (Source: AP)

Pepe has confirmed that he will be leaving Spanish champions Real Madrid this summer after ten years with the club.

The player from Portugal said that he did not bid goodbye to the club he joined from Porto in 2007 as Real Madrid as well as their manager Zinedine Zidane knew before him that he was leaving.

Pepe’s contract is set to expire this summer. He confirmed that a stage of transfer is over and another will start. “It is clear that I will not continue at Real Madrid. One stage is over and, from now on, another one will start. There are more offers, also from England,” goal.com quoted Cope as saying.”

The 34-year-old has been linked with a move to Paris St Germain, although he said that many English teams have also shown interest in him. Pepe made only 18 appearances for Real Madrid this season after enduring a rib injury, keeping him out in the later stages of the season.

After making 334 appearances for the Spanish giants, Pepe said that the club’s treatment was not ideal towards him, forcing him to take the decision early in January. He said, “I took the decision in January, when things weren’t going well. I saw that the club’s treatment of me wasn’t ideal. The policy of the club is to not offer players over 33 two-year contracts. So they only offered me one. There are ways to negotiate, but that way wasn’t right.”

“I liked Benitez’s sincerity. I identified with him because he is a very direct and honest person. I don’t want to blame anyone. What Zidane has done with Real Madrid is spectacular, but there are things I don’t understand,” he said.

“I didn’t say goodbye to Zidane because Zidane and Real Madrid knew I was going before I did,” Pepe added.

