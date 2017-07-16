It has been a week of emotions and sadness, says Ajax coach after player suffers ‘permanent’ brain damage

Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri collapsed due to an irregular heartbeat during a friendly game in Austria on Saturday. (Source: AP) Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri collapsed due to an irregular heartbeat during a friendly game in Austria on Saturday. (Source: AP)

Ajax coach Marcel Keizer said that the players are still coming to terms with the news of Abdelhak Nouri, who suffered permanent brain damage after the midfielder collapsed during training.

The deal finally returned to play after a week of trauma on Saturday. Keizer called it a week of emotion and sadness. He said, “It has been a week of emotion and sadness and supporting his family,” Keizer said.

Describing the incident, the coach said, “We were on the training field on Thursday when the team manager asked us to stop and go upstairs for a meeting. That was already a sign and then we were told the bad news.”

“We’ve been thinking the whole time of ‘Appie’. It’s really difficult, at times we all have our weak moments. Luckily, thanks to the football, we can dull those senses a bit. I think the players’ enjoyment is coming back, even if it takes a while. It will be different for each individual. But we must make sure we focus ourselves to play for important matters.”

The club said in a statement that the midfielder’s chances of recovery are nil and that the brain damage is serious and permanent. “The chances of recovery of these crucial brain functions is nil,” the club said in a statement. “This was probably due to a lack of oxygen supply to his brain.”

