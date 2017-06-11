ISL to unveil two new teams on Monday

The Indian Super League (ISL) organisers will unveil two new teams on Monday, and they will be part of the 2017-18 season and beyond.

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), organisers of the Indian Super League, will announce the winning bids for the new teams.

The winning bidders will be enrolled and awarded the right to participate in the ISL starting from the upcoming season.

An independent panel conducted the tender process, which commenced from May 12, 2017 through ‘Invitation To Bid’ (ITB) and evaluated the bids to maintain an open and transparent process.

Consulting firm E & Y is expected to complete by Sunday the evaluation for all the bids received during the ITB procedure and present its results on Monday.

The bids were invited from prospective team owners in 10- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Cuttack, Durgapur, Hyderabad, Jamshedpur, Kolkata, Ranchi, Siliguri and Thiruvananthapuram.

As per the timelines declared in ITB and to maintain the transparency in the process, the organisers closed the window for bid submission on May 25.

