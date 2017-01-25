Delhi Dynamos appoint Ashish Shah as new CEO

Delhi Dynamos had one of their more successful years in 2016. (Source: file) Delhi Dynamos had one of their more successful years in 2016. (Source: file)

Indian Super League side Delhi Dynamos announced that they have appointed Ashish Shah as their new CEO. Earlier, the franchisee had announced that they had parted ways with their president Prashant Agarwal. “I am very excited over this great opportunity to lead the next phase of strategic development for the Delhi Dynamos,” Shah is quoted as saying in a press release from the franchisee.

“Indian football is growing fast, attracting global attention and we need to move on the fast lane in order to stay on top of the developments and ahead of the competition. I would like to thank the Club owners for their trust and I am confident that ISL Season 4 will be an amazing one!”

This is not Ashish Shah’s first involvement with an ISL team. He was the heading Chennaiyin FC when the team won the ISL title in 2015. The press release from the franchisee says that he “is a sports enthusiast and the founder of an active lifestyle company that is organizing a number of sport events including running events, junior soccer leagues and the organizing of football academies.”

Delhi Dynamos had one of their more successful seasons in 2016. They were third on the ISL table and made it to the semi-finals. But they lost against runners up Kerala Blasters on penalties.

