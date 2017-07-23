ISL player salaries see 103 percent jump in three years

The combined salaries of the 134 players signed on Sunday is Rs 37.33 crore. (Source: ISL release) The combined salaries of the 134 players signed on Sunday is Rs 37.33 crore. (Source: ISL release)

The Indian Super League declared that it has seen a 103 percent hike in player salaries this year as compared the inaugural edition held in 2014. It was stated in a release that the 10 franchises spent Rs 48.85 crore to secure signatures of 156 players on Sunday during the draft for Indian players for the 2017/18 season. Anas Edathodika and Eugenesone Lyngdoh, bought by Jamshedpur FC and reigning champions ATK respectively were the most expensive players of the day at Rs 1.1 crore.

In comparison, Rs 24 Crore was spent in the 2014 draft for the inaugural edition of the tournament. At the same time, it is to be noted that the inaugural draft was contested by eight teams while this time, with the addition of Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC the ISL is a 10-franchise league.

The combined salaries of the 134 players signed on Sunday is Rs 37.33 crore. In addition to this, the teams had already spent Rs 11.51 Crore in the time period before the draft as they were allowed to retain a maximum of two senior Indian players and upto three U21 players in their squad. Eight teams had retained 22 players coming into the draft. Jamshedpur FC being the only new team and Delhi Dynamos were the two franchises that started with a clean slate.

With Rs 6.01 Crore on 17 players, two-time I-League champions and AFC Cup runners up Bengaluru FC is the side that spent the most in the player draft. They were followed by last year’s runners up Kerala Blasters who spent Rs 5.93 crore over 16 Indian players. The new season starts on 17th November

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd