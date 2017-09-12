ISL: Pune City sign Argentinean Robertino Pugliara

FC Pune City sign Robertino Pugliara. FC Pune City sign Robertino Pugliara.

Indian Super League club FC Pune City signed Argentina’s Robertino Pugliara to strengthen their midfield as they prepare for another season of the tournament. This is the ISL club’s fifth signing from South America after Emiliano Alfaro, Marcelinho, Diego Carlos and Jonatan Lucca.

The Argentine started his career with San Lorenzo football club, before moving to Talleres de Cordoba for two years. He spent most of his playing career with Indonesian clubs like Persija Jakarta, Persiba Balikpapan, PSM Makassar, Persib Bandung and Persipura Jayapura. With Persija Jakarta, Pugliara even won the Trofeo Persija back in 2011 and 2012.

Pugliara has, however, faced an Indian team before. While he played for Persipura Jayapura, he played in AFC Cup in 2015 against Bengaluru FC and even scored a brace, helping his team to victory.

Welcome the mesmerizing midfielder, Robertino Pugliara as he fortifies our attacking puzzle! #StallionsOf2017 pic.twitter.com/RBKDzAtFvf — FC Pune City (@FCPuneCity) 12 September 2017

Calling the new signing a new page in his career, Pugliara said, “I am turning a new page in my career. Having played in Indonesia for most of my career, adapting to a new culture, new style will be a challenge I will relish. I have seen one of the top Indian players during my AFC matches and I was very impressed with the quality.”

“I am looking forward to playing against some of the best Indian talents donning the Orange and Purple in 2017-18 Indian Super League.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd