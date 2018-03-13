ISL Live score and Live streaming, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Chennaiyin FC lead 2-0 in second half

ISL Semi-final Live score, Chennaiyin FC vs FC FC Goa: Jeje scored the first goal of the night. (Source: ISL Twitter) ISL Semi-final Live score, Chennaiyin FC vs FC FC Goa: Jeje scored the first goal of the night. (Source: ISL Twitter)

Chennaiyin FC head into the second leg of their semifinal against FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2017-18 in Chennai on Tuesday, with the advantage of having scored an away goal in the first leg, which ended with a 1-1 draw. The 2015 champions start favourites to enter the final against the visitors, who are in search of a maiden ISL triumph. Goa’s keeper Laxmikant Kattimani did a great job to deny the Chennaiyin strike force but his side will now have to score as a draw won’t be enough. Chennaiyin, on the other hand, need just a goalless draw against FC Goa to advance to the summit clash.

When and where to watch the Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa?

The match between Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa will kickstart at 8 PM at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai. It will be aired on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

ISL Semi-final live score, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa:

