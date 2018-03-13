ISL Live score and Live streaming, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Chennaiyin FC lead 2-0 in second half

Chennaiyin FC head into the second leg of their semifinal against FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2017-18 in Chennai on Tuesday, with the advantage of having scored an away goal in the first leg, which ended with a 1-1 draw. The 2015 champions start favourites to enter the final against the visitors, who are in search of a maiden ISL triumph. Goa’s keeper Laxmikant Kattimani did a great job to deny the Chennaiyin strike force but his side will now have to score as a draw won’t be enough. Chennaiyin, on the other hand, need just a goalless draw against FC Goa to advance to the summit clash.
When and where to watch the Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa?
The match between Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa will kickstart at 8 PM at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai. It will be aired on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.
Gregory Nelson passes to Raphael Augusto near the touchline and continues his run down the left flank. Augusto is under pressure from a Goa player but completes the one-two by backheeling it into Nelson's path, the latter is unable to control it and the ball runs out of play
Coro is very lucky to still be on the pitch. He is fouled by a Chennaiyin player, gets a free kick and then goes straight into the face of the referee. He gets a yellow card for that little show of frustration, very, very immature from an experienced customer like him
As one would expect. FC Goa are pushing and pushing hard but the Chennaiyin defenders are holding their ground well. Goa take out Narayan Das for Brandon. Defence for midfield
Raphael Augusto's attempt remains the only standout moment so far in this second half. Raphael tried to curl it in from inside the D but it ends up missing the goal.
Chennaiyin have got a foot and most of the rest of the body in the final. Just need to see this through now. FC Goa came here facing a steep hill to climb. Now they are looking at the face of a cliff.
Some positivity there from Goa, Mandar finds himself in space to take a strike inside the box right side of the goalkeeper. He directs it at the near post and Karanjit makes the dive to make the save. That was a shot hit with some power and the keeper did well to make his third save of the day.
The away side seem shell-shocked. Goa are dominating possession but Chennaiyin are plugging the gaps easily. The 2015 champions also look dangerous every time they break on the counter.
Raphael Augusto dances past a Goa defender, gets into the box from the left and takes the shot, Naveen Kumar makes the save, Goa breath easy
Another header, another goal, Goa's final hopes are sinking now. A corner kick floated from the left again and it goes beyond the goalkeeper's hands and finds the head of Dhanpal. He nods it in with aplomb.
Ju st as we thought it was getting cagy, Jeje scores thanks to the FC Goa defence choosing to go to sleep. A simple cross into the box from the left and Jeje was standing scot-free despite there being two centre backs in the box alongwith him. It is a free header, he doesn't even need to jump to reach it and Chennaiyin have taken a major, major step forward
Brilliant goalkeeping skills from Chennaiyin keeper Karanjit as he keeps the scoresheet clean. He leaps to deny Lanza. The hosts are not going to give an away goal so easily..
FC Goa fail to capitalise on a series of corners and free-kicks. That was a very good chance for the visitors but wrong passes steal them with the opportunity of a crucial away goal
Lanzarote's deep free-kick gets wasted as it goes out on the other side but the visitors have the front foot, dominating the match so far and creating number of chances.
It has been an energetic first 10 minutes of the semifinal clash with players clashing and two close chances for FC Goa.
FC Goa get a corner after Mandar combines well with Narayan to put a low cross which is almost turned in by Jerry
Here we go! The semifinal clash is underway at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai after Chennaiyin win the toss and attack from left to right.
The teams are out and lined-up for the national anthem. Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is all set for the semifinal clash
Even though Chennaiyin FC carry home and away goal advantage, Chennaiyin's forward line have been struggling to find their touch this season having scored just 9 goals.
Here are the line-ups of both the teams playing the semifinal clash at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai:
Chennaiyin FC XI
Karanjit Singh (GK), Henrique Sereno (C), Bikramjit Singh, Gregory Nelson, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Inigo Calderon, Dhanpal Ganesh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Raphael Augusto, Mailson Alves, Francisco Fernandes.
FC Goa XI
Naveen Kumar (GK), Narayan Das, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Chinglensana Singh, Ferran Corominas, Manuel Lanzarote, Mandar Rao Dessai (C), Pronay Halder, Seriton Fernandes, Sergio Juste.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second-leg semifinal between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa. It is a make or break game for the two clubs as they fight for a spot in the final, where one of them will face Bengaluru FC.