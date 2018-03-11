Bengaluru FC vs FC Pune City, Highlights: Sunil Chhetri magic takes Bengaluru to ISL 2018 final

Bengaluru FC will start as favourites in their own den against FC Pune City during the second-leg semi-final of the Indian Super League on Sunday. The visitors heave a sigh of relief as their chief coach Ranko Popovic’s interim suspension has been removed. In the first leg, Bengaluru failed to breach the defence of the rivals as they hardly allowed their top goal scorers Venezualan Miku and captain Sunil Chhetri to create chances. However, the performance of Chhetri, Miku, Udanta Singh and other star players, have been extremely good before their home fans. In comparison to Pune, Bengaluru have been the most impressive team this season, with Chhetri and Miku, having scored 24 goals between them.
The second leg semifinal match between Bengaluru FC and FC Pune City will take place at 8pm in Sree Kanteerva Stadium on Sunday. The match will be live broadcast on Star Sports 2. You can follow the live score and updates here:
Bengaluru FC vs FC Pune City Live:
Chhetri magic sets the Kanteerva Stadium roaring with a hat-trick. Chhetri latches onto a long pass and skips past Rohit, before smashing it past Kaith to make it 3-1. That should seal the deal for the hosts. Great show by Chhetri!
Savier for Pune City FC as they convert their free-kick successfully. A great goal by Jonatan Lucca with perfect execution. Eight minutes more to go before the final whistle. Pune need to keep the pressure high and march for an equaliser.
It was a good chance for Pune as Marcelinho charged in with the ball. He had plenty of space as well as time but shoots directly at Gurpreet.
Chhetri is on fire! Chhetri goes for a hattrick but Kaith makes a save in time that goes for a corner.
Bengaluru FC are in a complete attacking mode in the second half. Bheke finds the ball at his feet from a cleared corner and puts his laces through it. His effort, however, rattles the crossbar.
Chhetri has done it again, doubles his side's lead as he takes penalty after being brought down by Golui. He lifts it over Kaith to make it 2-0.
Penalty awarded to Bengaluru FC as Golui pushes captain Chhetri down to win him a spot-kick.
Good defense by Bengaluru as they steal the possession away from the visitors. With two defenders at his heels, Chhetri attemps a shot but it lands in Kaith's arms.
Subhasish runs into trouble as Marcelinho dribbles past him. The two trip and the referee awards Pune with a free-kick at the very edge of the box.
Golui makes a good run and puts a cross in from the right but it is just too high for Alfaro to keep on target.
The second half of the thrilling semifinal is underway. The fans have a heartwarming message for their side.
Bengaluru FC go into the half-time with 1-0 advantage. Pune City will play under pressure in the next half. Can they turn the table in their favour?
Bengaluru's Subhashish gets a yellow for a rash challenge.
Chhetri peels away from his marker and glances a header but it inches wide of Kaith's frame. It was Bengaluru's chance of doubling their lead. Hope the lost chance does not turn into a regret for them.
Drama on the pitch after Pune City gets booked for a tackle...The angry visitors argue with the referee, which fetches them only another booking as Diego gets a yellow.
Panwar gets a much-deserving yellow card for a tackle on Udanta
Bengaluru captain Chhetri tries to make an early run but is caught offside. The match is picking up pace as well as intensity. Exciting first 30 minutes with both sides producing multiple chances
A haphazard yet important goal for the hosts, who now have a 1-0 advantage over Pune City FC. Have a look at the goal.
Have a look at Carlos' powerful shot that Gurpreet punches away for a corner.
Bengaluru FC draw the first blood. Udanta chops Panwar in and out, before a cross deep into the box that Chhetri heads over Kaith, who collapses with one of his own defenders. It seemed like the ball just decided to find its way into the net. Not a great goal but the damage is done for Pune.
Udanta whips in a good cross into the area but Boithang's unable to connect. Subhasish's attempted cross from the recovery is blocked away. Udanta then goes down after a rash challenge from Stankovic,
Carlos' effort takes a deflection off Johnson and forces Gurpreet to make a brilliant reflex save!
Two minutes into the game and Bengaluru FC are charging like bulls. Udanta slides the ball to Chhetri but his shot goes to the side netting
Here we go. The second-leg semifinal is underway at Kanteerva Stadium. FC Pune City win the coin toss and will attack from left to right in this half.
Bengaluru FC - Starting XIGurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Juanan, John Johnson, Boithang Haokip, Subhasish Bose, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Miku, Sunil Chhetri (C)
FC Pune City - Starting XIVishal Kaith (GK), Gurtej Singh, Rafael Lopez, Sahil Panwar, Adil Khan, Marko Stankovic, Rohit Kumar, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Diego Carlos, Emiliano Alfaro, Marcelo Pereira (C)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second leg of the semifinal match between Bengaluru FC and FC Pune City. The first clash ended in a goalless draw.