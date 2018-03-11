Bengaluru FC vs FC Pune City, Highlights: Sunil Chhetri magic takes Bengaluru to ISL 2018 final

Bengaluru FC vs Pune City FC Live: The first-leg of the semifinal ended in a goalless draw. Bengaluru FC vs Pune City FC Live: The first-leg of the semifinal ended in a goalless draw.

Bengaluru FC will start as favourites in their own den against FC Pune City during the second-leg semi-final of the Indian Super League on Sunday. The visitors heave a sigh of relief as their chief coach Ranko Popovic’s interim suspension has been removed. In the first leg, Bengaluru failed to breach the defence of the rivals as they hardly allowed their top goal scorers Venezualan Miku and captain Sunil Chhetri to create chances. However, the performance of Chhetri, Miku, Udanta Singh and other star players, have been extremely good before their home fans. In comparison to Pune, Bengaluru have been the most impressive team this season, with Chhetri and Miku, having scored 24 goals between them.

The second leg semifinal match between Bengaluru FC and FC Pune City will take place at 8pm in Sree Kanteerva Stadium on Sunday. The match will be live broadcast on Star Sports 2. You can follow the live score and updates here:

Bengaluru FC vs FC Pune City Live:

