ISL Live Score Live Streaming FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: FC Goa 1-0 Chennaiyin FC in second-half

FC Goa host Chennaiyin FC in the second semi-final of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) in Margao on Saturday at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. In their previous encounters this season, FC Goa scored a stunning 3-2 victory in their opening match in Chennai, scoring three goals in the first 45 minutes, while Chennaiyin FC fought back and levelled things out with a 1-0 victory in Goa. Chennaiyin enter the game on a patchy run of just two wins in their last five games, but are statistically one of the soundest traveling teams this season.
The live broadcast of the match between FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa at 8:00 PM IST. It will be aired on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.
ISL Live Score and Updates Goa FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live:
Gregory Nelson looks to slot it past Kattimani. But the keeper stretches his left leg and makes another lovely save. Have a look:
An energetic Chennaiyin FC create the first chance of the second half as Jeje goes for the goal, which is blocked by Laxmikant. Immediately afterwards, the visitors charge again with Nelson leading the charge but the Goa keeper guards the net like a wall.
Second half between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC is underway. Chennaiyin start with the ball's posession as FC Goa will push for chances
It has been a goalless but not boring first half. Multiple chances created by both the teams. The two sides will play with multiple pressure in the second half.
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is seen in the stands supporting his team FC Goa. He is wearing his team's jersey and seems to be having a good time.
Mandar has a shy on goal from a distance. It goes to Karanjit on the bounce but the keeper couldn't hold on to it. The ball goes for a corner. Have a look:
Good attempt by Goa. Accurate passes pave way to what could have been a great goal but it went wide.
Ten minutes to go for the half-time. No goals seen so far but a lot of action and some good saves. The first semifinal of ISL 2018 between Pune and Bengaluru was a goalless draw. Will this also end up the same way?
Francisco finds space on the right and sends in a low cross that the Goa defense manages to partly clear. Raphael's aim is then deflected behind for a corner.
Both the teams have their attacking mode on. Thirty minutes of the match are up with both the rivals creating chances. What Goa need to work on are their last touches.
Yellow card to Jerry for catching Seriton with a late challenge after he tries to find a teammate inside the box. It, however sails out.
Have a look at Jeje's first shot at the goal.
Chennaiyin FC's Jerry risk a long shot which goes straight to Laxmikant Kattimani, who replaced Naveen Kumar for the match as he remains suspended.
FC Goa fail to get their last touch right despite the are being clear. The shot meets keeper Karanjit Singh straight in the arms.
Inigo is caught by a trailing leg from Jahouh. Chennaiyin FC awarded a free-kick inside the opposition half
Intensity of the match increases 10 minutes down the line. Despite the nice play and build-up from Fernandes to Jeje, the shot is declared off-side.
That was close for Chennaiyin FC but the shot goes wide. Bedia almost slips the ball in for Mandar beyond the back-line but the visitors put in a crucial interception and stop the attack!
Kick-off! The second semi-final between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC is underway at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.
The national anthem is being played as the teams line up next to each other for the semifinal clash after warm-up.
Karanjit Singh (GK), Henrique Sereno (C), Bikramjit Singh, Gregory Nelson, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Inigo Calderon, Dhanpal Ganesh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Raphael Augusto, Mailson Alves, Francisco Fernandes.
Laxmikant Kattimani (GK/C), Narayan Das, Ahmed Jahouh, Chinglensana Singh, Ferran Corominas, Manuel Lanzarote, Mandar Rao Dessai, Pronay Halder, Seriton Fernandes, Sergio Juste, Edu Bedia.
Here are the line-ups of both the sides as the rivals get ready to take on each other. Chennaiyin will be in a confident mood tonight! The last time they were here, they beat the Gaurs.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second semifinal of ISL 2018 as FC Goa take on Chennaiyin FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.