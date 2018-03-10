ISL Live Score Live Streaming FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: FC Goa 1-0 Chennaiyin FC in second-half

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Live: The two teams play the first leg of the semifinal on Saturday. (Source: ISL) FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Live: The two teams play the first leg of the semifinal on Saturday. (Source: ISL)

FC Goa host Chennaiyin FC in the second semi-final of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) in Margao on Saturday at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. In their previous encounters this season, FC Goa scored a stunning 3-2 victory in their opening match in Chennai, scoring three goals in the first 45 minutes, while Chennaiyin FC fought back and levelled things out with a 1-0 victory in Goa. Chennaiyin enter the game on a patchy run of just two wins in their last five games, but are statistically one of the soundest traveling teams this season.

The live broadcast of the match between FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa at 8:00 PM IST. It will be aired on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

ISL Live Score and Updates Goa FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live:

