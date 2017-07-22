ISL is going to be a massive challenge, says former Manchester United player and new ATK coach Teddy Sheringham

ATK won the 2014, 2016 edition of Indian Super LEague. (Source: File) ATK won the 2014, 2016 edition of Indian Super LEague. (Source: File)

Former Manchester United striker and newly-appointed head coach Teddy Sheringham believes it is a great opportunity for the two-times ISL champions ATK to lift their third title in the upcoming season.

Teddy, who won a historic treble in 1999, boasts of multiple trophies including three Premiership title, one FA Cup, one UEFA Champions League, an Intercontinental Cup and an FA Charity Shield.

He was unveiled as head coach along with I- League winning Ashley Westwood as his technical director for Kolkata franchise.

“It’s a lovely opportunity for myself and Ashley to combine a team that will hopefully progress and win the ISL. It’s what the club is used to over the years. This is what I’ve been used to as a player with Manchester United. I’m looking forward to be the coach of ATK,” the 51-year old said in his first news conference in India.

Teddy is aware of the football crazy fans’ expectations in Kolkata as he hoped to live up to the challenge with his vast experience at Manchester United.

Aware of the expectations of football crazy fans in Kolkata, Teddy hopes to live up to the challenge with his experience at the Old Trafford club.

“I have been told about the football club and the crazy fans. I’m looking forward to building a team that would play in front of those crazy fans. Hopefully, we can excite them. It’s a pressure in itself and something I look forward to in the upcoming season. It’s an exciting feeling to take over the champions. It adds a certain pressure and I know what the football club expects of me. It brings an added pressure in itself.” he said.

Teddy, who made 51 appearances for the England national team, said having Steve Coppell, Rene Meulensteen and John Gregory gives him a British feel but he is concentrating on his team. “It’s going to be a massive challenge for us. Steve knows all about the ISL with his past experience. Rene (Kerala) is an accomplished coach. Also, John Gregory joining (Chennaiyin FC) brings a very British feel for us. But we are concentrating on ATK. We have got a big job to do,” he said.

ISL will have a distinctive English flavour this season with former Kerala Blasters coach Steve Coppell joining Jamshedpur FC. Meanwhile, Rene Meulensteen and John Gregory have joined Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC respectively.

“It’s going to be a massive challenge for us. Steve knows all about the ISL with his past experience. Rene (Kerala) is an accomplished coach. Also, John Gregory joining (Chennaiyin FC) brings a very British feel for us. But we are concentrating on ATK. We have got a big job to do,” he said.

Former Bengaluru FC coach Westwood said he would help Teddy in the transition with his deep knowledge of Indian football.

ATK have already retained goalkeeper Debjit Majumder and defender Prabir Das from the previous season and tomorrow’s draft in Mumbai will complete their Indians line-up. Each team this time around will have a minimum of six Indians instead of five in the previous editions.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd