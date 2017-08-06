I was so lucky to be a part of Delhi Dynamos, says Anas Edathodika

Anas Edathodika also mentioned Mohun Bagan in his farewell message. (Source: Twitter) Anas Edathodika also mentioned Mohun Bagan in his farewell message. (Source: Twitter)

After being selected to play for the new Indian Super League club Jamshedpur FC, Anas Edathodika penned down an emotional farewell message for his former club Delhi Dynamos, thanking them for giving him the opportunity to train with top class coaches.

He even mentioned his former club Mohun Bagan and called it one of the most historic clubs in India. He also expressed his desire to play with his home club Kerala Blasters, owned by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

He wrote in his message, “First of all, I would like to thank Delhi Dynamos FC for giving me an opportunity to be part of the family. I had the opportunity to be trained by top class coaches like (Gianluca) Zambrotta, Simone (Barone), Roberto Carlos and all the other coaching staff as well. It was a really good time with all my brothers at DDFC. I was so lucky to be a part of it.”

“And to the ultras and the Mariners, you guys were terrific. Happy to be part of one of the most historic clubs in India, Mohun Bagan AC.”

He added in the message, “To all my people in Kerala. Many times, I wished I could play for my home team. But the situation will not always favour us. Trust me, inshallah I will try my best to play for Kerala Blasters before I end my career. Your love and support means a lot to me. To play in front of the Manjappada would be something special. And yes, it’s time for a new challenge. I will give my best for my team, Jamshedpur FC.”

