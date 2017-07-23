ISL Draft 2017: Who went where and for how much

Indian footballers present at the ISL Draft 2017. Indian footballers present at the ISL Draft 2017.

The Indian Super League Draft concluded in Mumbai on Sunday as players were selected by the ten teams including new clubs Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC from a list of more than 200 players who went under the hammer.

After 15 rounds of ISL 2017 draft, here is a list of all the players and the clubs who bought them at which price.

Who went where:

Anas Edathodika goes to Jamshedpur FC for Rs 1.1 Crores.

Albino Gomes goes to Delhi Dynamos FC for Rs 50 lakhs.

Rino Anto goes to Kerala Blasters for Rs 63 lakhs.

Holicharan Narzary goes to North East United FC for Rs 45 lakhs.

Narayan Das goes to FC Goa for Rs 58 lakhs.

Lalthuammawia Ralte goes to Bengaluru FC for Rs 37 lakhs.

Eugeneson Lyngdoh goes to ATK for Rs 1.1 crores.

Thoi Singh goes to Chennaiyin FC for Rs 57 lakhs.

Balwant Singh goes to Mumbai City FC for Rs 65 lakhs.

Adil Khan goes to Pune City FC for Rs 32 lakhs.

Pritam Kotal goes to Delhi Dynamos for Rs 75 lakhs.

Subrata Paul goes to Jamshedpur FC for Rs 1.1 crores.

Mehtab Hossain goes to Jamshedpur FC for Rs 50 lakhs.

Lallianzuala Chhangte goes to Delhi Dynamos for Rs 15 lakhs.

Kean Lewis goes to Pune City FC for Rs 40 lakhs.

Jayesh Rane goes to ATK for Rs 49 lakhs.

Pronay Halder goes to FC Goa for Rs 58 lakhs.

Nirmal Chettri goes to NEUFC for Rs 35 lakhs.

Lalhmangaisangha ‘Sena’ Ralte goes to Delhi Dynamos for Rs 27 lakhs.

Souvik Chakraborti goes to Jamshedpur FC for Rs 45 lakhs.

Robin Gurung goes to Jamshedpur FC for Rs 31 lakhs.

Seityasen Singh goes to Delhi Dynamos for Rs 50 lakhs.

Lalruatthara goes to Kerala Blasters for Rs 25 lakhs.

Keegan Perreira goes to ATK for Rs 28 lakhs.

Chinglan Sana Singh goes to FC Goa for Rs 19 lakhs.

Arindam Bhattacharya goes to Mumbai City FC for Rs 64 lakhs.

Lalchhuanmawia Fanai goes to Pune FC for Rs 45 lakhs.

Jewl Raja goes to Pune FC for Rs 26 lakhs.

Raju Gaikwad goes to Mumbai City FC for Rs 47 lakhs.

Bikramjit Singh goes to Chennaiyin FC for Rs 53 lakhs.

Shankar Sampingiraj goes to ATK for Rs 25 lakhs.

Rahul Bheke goes to Bengaluru FC.

Brandon Fernandes goes to FC Goa for Rs 27.5 lakhs.

Robert Lalthamuana goes to NEUFC for Rs 25 lakhs.

Milan Singh goes to Kerala Blasters for Rs 45 lakhs.

Pratik Chowdhury goes to Delhi Dynamos for Rs 30 lakhs.

Bikash Jairu goes to Jamshedpur FC for Rs 55 lakhs.

Jerry goes to Jamshedpur FC.

Vinit Rai goes to Delhi Dynamos.

Izumi Arata goes to Kerala Blasters.

Seminlen Doungel goes to NEUFC for Rs 37.5 lakhs.

Seriton Fernandes goes to FC Goa for Rs 15 lakhs.

Harmanjyot Khabra goes to Bengaluru FC for Rs 53 lakhs.

Anwar Ali goes to ATK.

Dhanachandra Singhgoes to Chennaiyin FC for Rs 50 lakhs.

Avinash Ruidas goes to Mumbai City FC for Rs 18 lakhs.

Nim Dorjee Tamang goes to Pune City FC for Rs 15 lakhs.

Isaac Vanmalsawma goes to Pune City FC for Rs 15 lakhs.

Sahil Tavora goes to Mumbai City FC for Rs 6 lakhs.

Germanpreet Singh goes to Chennaiyin FC for Rs 12 lakhs.

Hitesh Sharma goes to ATK.

Subhashish Bose goes to Bengaluru FC for Rs 17 lakhs.

Pratesh Shirodkar goes to FC Goa.

Reagan Singh goes to NEUFC.

Subhashish Roychowdhury goes to Kerala Blasters.

Romeo Fernandes goes to Delhi Dynamos.

Shouvik Ghosh goes to Jamshedpur FC for Rs 18 lakhs.

Sairuat Kima goes to Jamshedpur FC for Rs 10 lakhs.

David Ngaihte goes to Delhi Dynamos.

Siam Hangal goes to Kerala Blasters.

Ravi Kumar goes to NEUFC.

Naveen Kumar goes to FC Goa.

Zohmingliana Ralte goes to Bengaluru FC.

Robin Singh goes to ATK

Pawan Kumar goes to Chennaiyin FC.

Sanju Pradhan goes to Mumbai City FC.

Wayne Waz goes to Pune City FC.

Kamaljit Singh goes to FC Pune City.

Zakeer Mundampara goes to Mumbai City FC.

Keenan Almeida goes to Chennaiyin FC.

Rupert Nongrum goes to ATK.

Thongkosiem Haokip goes to Bengaluru FC.

Mohamed Ali goes to FC Goa.

Gursimprat Gill goes to NEUFC.

Lalthlakima goes to Kerala Blasters.

Sukhadev Patil goes to Delhi Dynamos.

Sanjiban Ghosh goes to Jamshedpur FC.

Farukh Chowdhary goes to Jamshedpur FC.

Sajit Dhot goes to Delhi Dynamos.

Malemngamba Meitei goes to NEUFC for Rs 16 lakhs.

Jovel Martins goes to FC Goa.

Ashutosh Mehta goes to ATK for Rs 45 lakhs.

Mohammed Rafi goes to Chennaiyin FC for Rs 3 lakhs.

Biswajit Saha goes to Mumbai City FC for Rs 6 lakhs.

Baljit Sahni goes to FC Pune for Rs 37 lakhs.

Rohit Kumar goes to FC Pune.

