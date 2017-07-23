ISL Draft 2017 Live: Over 200 players go under the hammer

ISL Draft 2017 Live: Teams will be competing for this coveted trophy and preparations begin with the draft on Sunday. (File) ISL Draft 2017 Live: Teams will be competing for this coveted trophy and preparations begin with the draft on Sunday. (File)

Nearly 200 players will be drafted early on Sunday morning before the Indian Super League (ISL) 2017-18 season begins. Each team will need a minimum of 15 players in their squad and maximum 18 Indian players including two U21 players. 22 players have already been retained by the franchises which means a maximum of 158 players will be selected. Eugeneson Lyngdoh and Anas Edathodika have the costliest base price – Rs 1.1 crore. Besides the exist eight teams, two new entrants Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC will compete in the ISL.

ISL Player Draft Live Updates: 205 players will be in the pool to be drafted by the teams to strengthen their squads for the 2017-18 ISL season.

1020 AM IST: Any player who has not been selected today has the chance to be chosen by any of the clubs in open market later on. After every four rounds will be a break which will be an opportunity for the clubs to reflect, discuss and talk to media. The teams have two minutes to decide on a player. If clubs are not able to decide on a player in 2 minute, they have an option of forfeiting.

1014 AM IST: Invited on the stage are the retained players that include Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua, CK Vineeth, Amaninder Singh among others.

1008 AM IST: Speaking on the success of ISL, Ambani said that the viewership of the tournament in Kerala has surpassed even cricket viewership.

1001 AM IST: Nita Ambani also wishes the best to the Indian women cricket team who has reached the final of the Women’s World Cup and will be playing for the trophy against the hosts England today.

1000 AM IST: “Today, marks the beginning of Season 4!” says Nita Ambani. She welcomes the two new teams – Jamshedpur and Bengaluru FC.

1000 AM IST: ISL 2017 Draft begins!

0951 AM IST: Among the best attractions from the players draft are Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Anas Edathodika, Thoi Singh, Rino Anto, Jackichand Singh, Pritam Kotal, Robin Singh, Subrata Pal, Mehtab Hussain

0937 AM IST: The ATK team is here to scan the best players for their team.

0935 AM IST: The players are all suited up for the big day. Seen among the players is Indian captain Sunil Chhetri

Now that’s a star-studded selfie! All your Indian heroes in one frame!#HeroISLDraft #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/GgN4HkIrRa — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) 23 July 2017

0900 AM IST: Hello and Good morning for our coverage of the ISL 2017 Draft. Let’s have a quick look at the rules of the draft: Jamshedpur FC will get the first pick in both first and second rounds of the player draft as they are new entrants to the league. Meanwhile Delhi Dynamos will go second in the opening round. FC Pune City chose to retain only one senior player from last season and join in the second round. The remaining six clubs, barring Chennaiyin FC will be part of the draft starting from the third round. Chennaiyin — who retained two senior players besides Jerry Lalrinzuala, a capped Indian player in the U21 category — will be the only club to join the player draft from fourth round.

