ISL: Delhi Dynamos sign Uruguayan midfielder Matias Mirabaje

Matias Mirabaje has previously excelled in teams such as Nacional de Uruguay, San Lorenzo, Atletico Paranaense. Matias Mirabaje has previously excelled in teams such as Nacional de Uruguay, San Lorenzo, Atletico Paranaense.

Delhi Dynamos today announced the signing of Uruguayan midfielder Matias Mirabaje for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League. The 28-year old attacking midfielder becomes the second foreign recruit for the club alongside Paulinho Dias.

He has previously excelled in teams such as Nacional de Uruguay, San Lorenzo, Atletico Paranaense, among others and will now be hoping to make his mark in India.

The midfielder was part of the San Lorenzo side that won the Copa Libertadores in 2014 and finished runners-up in the FIFA Club World Cup the very same year. Matias also featured in the FIFA U-20 World Cup for Uruguay, helping the side reach the Round of 16.

Upon completing his transfer, Matias said: “I’m very happy with the new club and I can’t wait to wear the jersey of Delhi Dynamos. It will be a great challenge for me in a league that is growing every day and is bringing in great players.”

Matias’s versatility can see him occupy the position behind the striker or on the wings and his lethal left foot makes him a potent threat from set pieces. Known for his blistering pace, he could prove to be a handful for the opposition defence.

Matias made his debut shortly after his 18th birthday and became a mainstay in Racing Montevideo’s side, scoring nine times in 43 appearances.

“I’m happy to have Matias join Delhi Dynamos this season. He is going be to an attacking threat in our midfield with his ferocious left foot. He brings a lot of experience and I’m sure he’s going to make an impact in our midfield,” Delhi Dynamos director Rohan Sharma said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App