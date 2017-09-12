ISL: Chennaiyin FC sign Dutch winger Gregory Nelson

Chennaiyin FC of Indian Super League on Friday announced the signing of Dutch winger Gregory Nelson for the 2017-18 season. The 29-year-old joins the 2015 ISL champions on a free transfer after the expiry of his contract at Bahrain outfit Al Muharraq.

Nelson, who is a product of the AZ Alkmaar youth system, represented Netherlands at U-17, U-18 and U-19 levels. In January 2017, Nelson signed for Bahrain powerhouse Al Muharraq and finished runners-up in the Bahrain King’s Cup. Nelson scored on his AFC Cup debut for Muharraq and featured in all six of their group stage games.

Chennaiyin FC head coach John Gregory said, “Nelson is a highly accomplished player with a fantastic CV. He will add plenty of quality and variety to our attack. After a very good career in Europe he recently had a very impressive season in Bahrain and looks very well equipped to flourish in the Indian Super League.”

Nelson said on joining Chennaiyin FC, “I would like to thank the club Chennaiyin FC and coach John Gregory for believing in me. Lot of my friends from Dutch football have played in the ISL and have given me positive feedback. Football in India is growing and I am really looking forward to be a part of it and of course help Chennaiyin win back the championship.”

